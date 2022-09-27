Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $86.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Down 1.8 %

NVS opened at $74.61 on Friday. Novartis has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67. The firm has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.