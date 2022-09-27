Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Novartis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Novartis by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Novartis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVS opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.