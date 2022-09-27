Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $151.00 Average PT from Analysts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Novavax to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NVAX opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. Novavax has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $249.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. Novavax’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novavax will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after buying an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

