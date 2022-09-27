Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Trading Up 0.6%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 241,374 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 211,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Nuvve from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Nuvve Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

Nuvve Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuvve by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuvve by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuvve by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

