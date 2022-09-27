Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Trading Up 0.6%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEGet Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 241,374 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 211,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Nuvve from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuvve by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuvve by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuvve by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

