Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Trading Up 0.6%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 241,374 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 211,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Nuvve from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Nuvve Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.
Institutional Trading of Nuvve
Nuvve Company Profile
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
