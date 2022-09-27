NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.9% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 49.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.0% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 1,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.3 %

NVDA stock opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.14 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.78. The firm has a market cap of $304.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

