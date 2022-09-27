NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
NVR Stock Performance
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $137.54 by ($13.89). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $82.45 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,502.50.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVR (NVR)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.