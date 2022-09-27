NXM Market Capitalization Tops $288.50 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $288.50 million and $700.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.75 or 0.00228606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,140.43 or 1.00011340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00058635 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00064986 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 coins and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

