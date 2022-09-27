Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $0.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.