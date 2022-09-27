O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.22.

OI stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,003,000 after buying an additional 376,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 349,451 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 29.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,165,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 262,359 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 315.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 206,926 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 134.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 204,933 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

