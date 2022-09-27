O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O2Micro International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

