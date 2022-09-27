Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

ABBV stock opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

