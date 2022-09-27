Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OVLY opened at $18.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.36. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 26.56%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson bought 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,218.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,274.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,083 shares of company stock worth $37,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

