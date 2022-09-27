Oasis Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.70 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $313.02 million and $33.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001202 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fireball (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. The consensus layer is a proof-of-stake (Pos)-secured blockchain with a decentralized set of validator nodes operated by independent nodes. The separation of execution from consensus is secured using fraud proofs. On the Oasis Network’s Cipher ParaTime, nodes are required to use a type of secure computing technology called a TEE (Trusted Execution Environment), which acts as a hypothetical black box for smart contract execution in a confidential ParaTime. Encrypted data goes into the black box along with the smart contract, data is decrypted, processed by the smart contract and then encrypted before it is sent out of the TEE. This process ensures that data remains confidential and is never leaked to the node operator or application developer. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Github | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.