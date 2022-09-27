OBORTECH (OBOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.15 Million

OBORTECH (OBOT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One OBORTECH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OBORTECH has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. OBORTECH has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $16,480.00 worth of OBORTECH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OBORTECH alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

OBORTECH Coin Profile

OBORTECH’s genesis date was February 26th, 2021. OBORTECH’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. The official website for OBORTECH is www.obortech.io. OBORTECH’s official Twitter account is @OBORTECHhub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OBORTECH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OBORTECH (the Smart Hub) is a digital ecosystem for all actors in the supply chain, in which they can remotely collaborate in a decentralized blockchain network via a single platform. Based on the blockchain-based trusted network established among the Smart Hub participants, the marketplace ecosystem will enable the verification and scoring of stakeholders in the supply chain without the need for third-party credentials. Moreover, the marketplace is a blockchain-based decentralized ecosystem that enables buying, selling and exchanging of services without the need for intermediaries among the users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OBORTECH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OBORTECH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OBORTECH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OBORTECH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OBORTECH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.