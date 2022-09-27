Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,496 ($18.08).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($17.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.27) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 564.20 ($6.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 773.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 888.29. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.74).

Insider Buying and Selling

Ocado Group Company Profile

In other Ocado Group news, insider Jorn Rausing acquired 422,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 645 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £2,721,925.80 ($3,288,938.86).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

