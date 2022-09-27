Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.21.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

