Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

