Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

