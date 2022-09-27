Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $62.90.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.