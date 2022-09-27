Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 396 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE NVS opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.