Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,672 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,726,000 after purchasing an additional 373,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.7% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,785,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $321,888,000. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.76.

NYSE SPOT opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average is $113.99.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

