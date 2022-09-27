Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $1,392,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 554,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.74.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,845,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $285,935,669.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 163,395,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,641,955,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,845,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 163,395,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,641,955,177.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,166,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,436,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

