Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,405 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.14 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $304.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.