Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.43 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 4.3% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VYM opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.04.

