OctoFi (OCTO) Price Tops $1.60

OctoFi (OCTO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00008345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $16,523.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi was first traded on August 17th, 2020. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another.An All-in-One DeFi platform that helps users find top opportunities while rewarding them for being a holder. Revenue earned on platform is 100% returned to eligible holders monthly.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

