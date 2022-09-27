ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $905,838.73 and approximately $3,149.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011132 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,332,244 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.