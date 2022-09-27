ODUWA Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

