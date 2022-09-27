OFG Bancorp (OFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

OFG stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $30.93.

Insider Activity

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $146.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $89,016.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,763,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,243,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,646,000 after buying an additional 148,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 84,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.