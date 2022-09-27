Oikos (OKS) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Oikos (OKS) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Oikos has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $61,076.29 and $723.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 197,279,038 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oikos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

