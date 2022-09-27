Oiler (OIL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,066.00

Oiler (OIL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Oiler has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oiler coin can now be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oiler has a market cap of $6.94 million and $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10166270 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Oiler Coin Profile

Oiler’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oiler is www.oiler.network.

Buying and Selling Oiler

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oiler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oiler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

