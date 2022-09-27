Omega Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,103 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,395.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $360,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $360,442,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.