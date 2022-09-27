Omni Trading 23.1% Lower This Week (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00008363 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $909,395.01 and $312.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00275377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001347 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017384 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004786 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,374 coins and its circulating supply is 563,058 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.