ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,329.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,329.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,001 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,319,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 248,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 119,092 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ON24 by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,587,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 171,780 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ON24 by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,314,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 637,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

ONTF stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. ON24 has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $20.70.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

