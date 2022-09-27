ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONE Gas Trading Down 2.2 %

OGS opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.27%.

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 15.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 18.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

