One Share (ONS) Price Tops $1.80

One Share (ONS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. One One Share coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00008826 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, One Share has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Share has a market cap of $218,425.00 and $33,897.00 worth of One Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get One Share alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

One Share Coin Profile

One Share’s launch date was December 23rd, 2020. One Share’s total supply is 121,682 coins. One Share’s official website is onecash.finance. One Share’s official Twitter account is @AckmanMisa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

One Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “One Share is a project that sets itself for bolder experiments on the model of Basis protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire One Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase One Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for One Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for One Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.