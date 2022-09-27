Opacity (OPCT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23,796.00

Opacity (OPCT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Opacity has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $2.37 million and $23,796.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins. The official website for Opacity is www.opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Opacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all.Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like.”

