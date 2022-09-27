OpenDAO Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and $1.71 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,012.87 or 0.99991650 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058430 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064870 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (SOS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 23,545,908,892,348 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “The OpenDAO is a digital native community centered around levelling the playing field for both creators and collectors. “SOS is the token of the Metaverse – created by the community, for the community.” The official OpenDAO ticker is “SOS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “OPENDAOSOS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

