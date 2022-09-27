OpenOcean 24-Hour Volume Tops $589,009.00 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $22.26 million and approximately $589,009.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004733 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00047730 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $308.84 or 0.01633519 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00036911 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OOE is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for OpenOcean is openocean.finance. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean is a full aggregation protocol for crypto trading that source liquidity from DeFi and CeFi, and enable cross-chain swaps. Its intelligent routing algorithm is designed to find the best prices from DEXes and CEXes, and split the routes to provide traders with the best prices with low slippage and fast settlement. The function is free to use, OpenOcean users only need to pay the normal blockchain gas fees and exchange fees for the trades.OOE is the governance and utility token of OpenOcean that enables utility for users of the protocol and lets the community participate in governance. Governance token holders are able to shape the future of the protocol by suggesting proposals and voting on protocol parameters, dex aggregations, and future chains for starters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.