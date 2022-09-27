OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 676.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,736 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.71% of OptimumBank worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

