OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Capitalization Tops $1.84 Million

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $32,921.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010971 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom launched on July 22nd, 2021. OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room. OptionRoom’s official website is www.optionroom.finance.

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “OptionRoom is a user governed oracle and forecast protocol built on Polkadot. OptionRoom has the ability to serve as an OaaS – Oracle as a Service where oracle requests are solved by governance. It allows users to create and participate in event derivatives that are pegged to real-world outcomes by governance consensus.Dual token model: ROOM serving as the utility token of OptionRoom and COURT serving as the governance token of the protocol. The governance token COURT can only be obtained by providing liquidity/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

