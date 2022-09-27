Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.10. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

