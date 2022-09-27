Oraichain Token Hits Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $4.47 million and $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00008215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011125 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token launched on September 24th, 2021. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 2,749,392 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With an open source design system namely Sorai, Oraichain’s product line is synchronized as a whole to deliver their technological signature of AI x Blockchain amid the Era of Decentralization. The system comprises working code, resources, and human interface guidelines.Sorai acts on behalf of Oraichain Design Language, supporting designers and developers with essential toolsThere are three types of ORAI, including ERC20 ORAI on the Ethereum network, BEP-20 ORAI on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Native ORAI on the Oraichain Mainnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using US dollars.

