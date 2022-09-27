Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

ONVO opened at $2.03 on Monday. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

