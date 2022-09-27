Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0101 on Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $800,458.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 120.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014792 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.