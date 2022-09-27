OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000912 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $86.20 million and $842,403.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s launch date was November 21st, 2017. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

