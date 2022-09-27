Origo (OGO) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Origo (OGO) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $269,000.00 and approximately $969.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Origo Profile

Origo was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork. The official website for Origo is origo.network.

Buying and Selling Origo

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography.To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

