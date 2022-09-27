Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth $139,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

