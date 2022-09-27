Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,954,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after purchasing an additional 999,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 958,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 613,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 395.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 728,892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 129.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 437,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $31.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

