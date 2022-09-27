Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,954,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after purchasing an additional 999,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 958,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 613,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 395.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 728,892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 129.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 437,948 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of SDVY stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $31.06.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.