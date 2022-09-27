Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 585 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 436,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $71.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.