Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,640,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,071,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.09 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

